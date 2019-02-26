Man, 54, charged after church remembrance crosses damaged

A man is due to appear in court next month in relation to damage to a church in Lurgan.

The 54-year-old has been charged with criminal damage, and is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on March 20.

It is understood the charges relate to an attack at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church in the town’s High Street sometime on December 11 or December 12.

Police were told a brick was thrown at the front door of the church, breaking a pane of glass, and that damage had been caused to a number of wooden Remembrance Day crosses.

The man was arrested in the Banbridge area today.