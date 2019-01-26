Man (54) charged with GBH after serious assault on two men

A 54-year-old man has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after two men were injured in a serious assault in Holywood.

The incident occurred outside a bar on Hibernia Street at around 11pm on Friday.

The man is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Edwards said: “It’s understood the injured men, who are both believed to be aged in their 50s, were attacked by a single assailant. “They have sustained serious head injuries and are currently being treated in hospital.

“The arrested man was detained by police at a nearby filling station shortly after the attack.

“We know there was a large crowd in the area at the time and I would like to appeal to those people who were there and who may have witnessed what happened to please get in touch. Detectives can be contacted at Bangor CID by calling 101, quoting reference 1404 25/01/19.”

The injured men are still in hospital with serious injuries.