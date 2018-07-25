Man (75) seriously injured in altercation - two women arrested

Two women have been arrested following an altercation in which a 75-year-old man was injured.

Detectives have said they are investigating the reported incident in Londonderry on Monday (July 23).

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “The 75-year-old was assaulted during an altercation with two women in the Bond’s Hill / Termon Street area at around 8.30pm. He sustained a number of injuries that, while serious, are not life-threatening.

"Two women, aged 31 and 42, have been arrested.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could the investigation to please contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 1317 23/07/18.”