Man, 90, critical after moped hit-and-run collision

A 90-year-old man was left fighting for his life after an alleged hit-and-run in north London.

Police were called to Worcester Point, Central Street in Islington at just before 9pm on Monday to reports of a collision between a moped and a pedestrian.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim suffered serious leg and head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The moped rider came off the vehicle but remounted and left the scene, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alperton Traffic Garage on 0208 991 9555 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.