Man, 95, arrested over death of carer

A 95-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a woman who was working as a carer in north London.

The 61-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Thursday morning with head injuries, but died just before 11am on Friday morning.

Scotland Yard said detectives believe she was injured at a residential address in Islington, where she was working as a carer.

The 95-year-old suspect has been taken to hospital as a precaution due to a pre-existing condition, the Metropolitan Police said. The force said he has been granted bail, but will remain in hospital until he is moved to somewhere “his complex health and care needs can be managed”.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

The London Ambulance Service was called to the address at 4.15am on Thursday.