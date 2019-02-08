Man aged in his 50s dies in house fire

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has extended its sympathies to the family and friends of a man who passed away following a house fire in Armagh yesterday.

The man, aged in his 50s, died after a fire broke out in an end terrace property in the St Brigid’s Hill area of the city.

According to the NIFRS, the fire is believed to have started accidentally and had burnt itself out before firefighters were called to the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) are with the family and friends of a man who died following a small fire in an end terrace house in Armagh yesterday,” a NIFRS spokesperson said.

“We received the call at 4.10pm to a report of a potential fire in the St Brigid’s Hill area. One Appliance from Armagh Fire Station attended the incident.

“A small fire in the living room had burnt itself out before the arrival of firefighters. The fire appeared to have occurred earlier in the day and tragically a man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene.

“No action was taken by firefighters. The fire has been confirmed as accidental. The incident was dealt with at 5.55pm.”

The spokesperson added: “We are reminding everyone that the risk of accidental house fires increases in winter as extra fire hazards are introduced into the home.

“We are appealing for people to be vigilant about fire safety at this time of year and to look out for older family and friends – in particular those living alone in our community.

“Local firefighters will be in the St Brigid’s Hill and neighbouring areas of Armagh early next week providing fire safety advice to people in the local community.

“If you are concerned about your fire safety or that of an older family member or friend visit www.nifrs.org for more information or to arrange a free home fire safety check.”