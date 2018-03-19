Man airlifted to Belfast hospital after cliff fall

A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital in Belfast after falling from a cliff at Murlough Bay in Co Antrim.

The incident was reported shortly before 12.50pm on Monday and a number of emergency services attended the scene.

The casualty was rescued by a team from Ballycastle Coastguard assisted by Coleraine Coastguard.

Specialist assistance was requested after the NI Ambulance Service reported him to be an inaccessibly location.

The casualty was then taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick in Scotland.

He is reported to have suffered suspected rib and pelvic injuries.