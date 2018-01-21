Man airlifted to hospital after Slieve Donard fall

A man who took a “bad fall” while making his way down from the summit of Slieve Donard yesterday evening was airlifted to safety with “suspected spinal and pelvic injuries”, Mourne Mounain Rescue have said.

The man had been in a party of four when he suffered the fall.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescue group said: “Shortly after 5pm today (Saturday, January 20), the team received a request for assistance from an injured walker.

“The adult male, one of a party of four, had taken a bad fall while descending from the summit of Slieve Donard.

“The team responded locating the casualty just off the summit of Slieve Donard.

“The casualty was assessed and treated for suspected spinal and pelvic injuries along with mild hypothermia.

“The other members of the party were treated for mild hypothermia. Due to the location and potential severity of the casualties injuries, we requested helicopter assistance with the evacuation.

“Rescue 199 from Prestwick responded and when we had the casualty packaged, they were able to airlift him to hospital.

“The remaining party members were assisted off the mountain to the team vehicles and base.”

The spokesperson added: A total of 18 Mourne members responded and stood down at 10.45pm.”