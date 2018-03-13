Man and dog rescued six miles from Co Down coast

A man and his dog was rescued from a 13-metre yacht with a failing engine some six miles off the County Down coast west of Cloughey.

A volunteer crew from Portaferry RNLI were tasked with the rescue just after 3.45pm yesterday.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The man was travelling from Bangor to Ardglass when his engine failed. As the RNLI crew launched, the weather was sunny with good visibility, a slight north, north east wind and calm seas.

“The crew launched at 3.55pm and arrived on scene with the casualty at 4.38pm.

“Once there, one of the volunteer RNLI crew went on board the yacht with the man and a tow line was established to bring them back safely to Strangford.”

The spokesperson continued: “The RNLI crew commenced towing at 4.45pm and finally reached the safety of the Strangford pontoons at 5.45pm where the man and his dog were returned safely ashore and the volunteer lifeboat crew returned to station ready for service.”

Simon Rogers, Portaferry RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “The hard work and dedication of our volunteers has once again resulted in the safe return to shore of this man who was having trouble while at sea.

“He certainly took the right course of action calling for help once he realised that his engine was failing. We are all delighted with the outcome and urge anyone considering going on the water to take all necessary precautions.”

Mr Rogers added: “It has been a busy week for the voulnteers at this station with four shouts in the past week.”