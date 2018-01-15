Man and woman 'badly shaken' after front door of house set alight in early hours

Police are appealing for information after a front door of a house was set alight in Lisburn.

The incident happened sometime between 6 am and 6.45 am on Sunday (January 14) in the Ballymacross Hill area.

The fire caused scorch damage to the door and a wall. There was also graffiti on the side wall of the house.

The PSNI said the occupants of the house - a man and a woman - were not injured as a result of this incident, however they were left very badly shaken.

Detective Constable Kenny said: “I would particularly like to thank the member of public who alerted the residents of the house. I would appeal to them and anyone else who may have information about this incident to contact Detectives at Lisburn Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 366 14/01/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."