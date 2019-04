A 41 year old man and a 38 year old woman have been charged with child cruelty and possession of a controlled Class C drug.

The pair were to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow on Tuesday 9th April.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

According to media reports the charges are connected to the discovery of a baby wrapped in a blanket and abandoned outside Castlecourt on on Sunday 7th April.

The infant was reportedly discovered by binmen.