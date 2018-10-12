Man and woman killed in A1 crash

A man and woman have died following a crash on the A1 outside Newry earlier today.

The collision, involving a lorry, a silver Skoda Fabia and a bronze coloured Ford Focus, happened around 2.45pm on the north bound carriageway at the Moneymore Road junction.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 80’s and a woman aged in her 40’s, who weer both travelling in the Skoda, have died.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would ask any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 731 12/10/18. The A1 remains closed between Loughbrickland and Newry at this time.”

The NI Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance were tasked to the incident. Following initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by

ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital and another to Daisy Hill Hospital.