Man appears in court accused over puppy killing

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the killing of 11-week-old puppy Sparky.

Kyle Keegan, Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, appeared today (Wednesday, February 7) at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused that on February 3 he caused unnecessary suffering to a dog.

His solicitor said there would be no application for bail.

He indicated they were looking for a bail address outside the Lurgan area.

A police officer said she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charge.

Keegan was remanded in custody to appear by way of videolink on March 2.

The District Judge indicated that if there was to be a bail application the matter could be brought forward before that date.

As Keegan was being taken away there were shouts of ‘scumbag’ and ‘b—d’ from members of the public.