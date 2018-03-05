Man appears in court charged ocer Derrylin fire deaths

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering four people, including a baby, in a fire.

Daniel Allen, of Molly Road, Enniskillen, was led handcuffed into the dock at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was charged with the murder of four people, who have not yet been identified.

A blaze broke out at a remote house on Molly Road in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, on February 27.

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler are believed to have died in the fire.

Police are still working to formally identify the victims.

During his brief court appearance, Allen was also charged with arson.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, with long hair and a beard, he only spoke to say he understood the charges against him.

A detective inspector told the court he believed he could connect the accused to the charges against him.

No further details about the case were opened during the hearing.

A defence lawyer told the court he would not be making a bail application.

Allen was remanded in custody to appear back before the court via videolink in three weeks.