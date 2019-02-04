Man armed with kitchen knife robs city centre shop

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery at commercial premises on High Street in Belfast city centre yesterday evening (Sunday, 3rd February).

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: "We received a report shortly after 5pm that a man had entered the shop armed with what was described as a large handle kitchen knife.

"The suspect demanded money; reached over the counter; grabbed a sum of money, and then fled. He is reported to be around 6' tall, and have worn a green woollen hat, a black coat with the hood pulled up, grey-coloured tracksuit-style bottoms and black trainers and had a scarf over his face.

"No one was injured during the incident, thankfully, however, this must have been a frightening ordeal for staff who were simply doing their job at their place of work.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area between 4:50pm and 5:10pm and saw a man matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who knows anything about this crime to call detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 929 of 03/02/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.