Man arrested after £12k cocaine package destined for NI

A 45-year-old man was arrested after a package containing £12,000 worth of cocaine destined for Northern Ireland was intercepted by police.

The package, which had been sent from America, was intercepted in London.

Sergeant Michael Drew from PSNI’s District Support Team in Enniskillen said: "The package contained a white powder which we believe to be cocaine with a street value of approximately £12,000.

"Following this, police officers searched a property in the Tiravally area of Enniskillen on 21 December.

“Attempts were made to bring these drugs into Northern Ireland and there is no doubt that they were destined for sale within our community, bringing misery onto our streets.

"The importation of illegal drugs causes significant harm within communities and causes irreparable damage to the families and individuals whose lives it destroys."

The PSNI said the 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of a number of offences including importation, attempted possession of a class A drug and attempted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, following the seizure of drugs.

He has subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries.