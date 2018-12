A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after a traffic collision.

The injured patient’s sex was not divulged by police, nor was their age; police referred to them simply as a “young pedestrian”.

Police

However the ambulance service said the reports they got were of a “young infant” being hurt.

The incident happened on the Movilla Road, Newtownards, at about 5.20pm and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.