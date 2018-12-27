Man arrested after crashing car into Coalisland pizza shop

A 37-year-old has been arrested and released on police bail after a car crashed into a pizza shop in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the Pizzarack on the Loughview Road in Coalisland.

PSNI Inspector Archibald said: “At around 11.25pm, it was reported that a car collided with business premises in the area. Extensive damage was caused to the building as a result of the incident.”

A 37-year-old man was arrested “a short time later” but later released on police bail “pending further inquiries”.

The owner of Pizzarack posted the following update on Facebook yesterday morning: “Unfortunately due to some idiot driving through the front of the Pizzarack we will be closed for a few weeks until we can get things cleared up and back to normal.”

The pizza shop owner continued: “Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or anyone alse and thankfully no staff or customers were in the shop at the time. We will try to be back open as soon as the shop is fixed up and it is safe to reopen.”

The Pizzarack shops in Ardboe, Cookstown and Pomeroy remain open.