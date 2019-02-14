Man arrested at home of elderly man after carrying out burglary

Police have thanked the community after a report by a concerned neighbour alerted them to the ongoing burglary of an elderly man on Wednesday.

Police arrested a man following the report of a burglary at a house in the Falls Road area of west Belfast on Wednesday 13 February.

An elderly man

Sergeant Claire McCartney said: “We attended the report of a burglary at the home of an older man in the Falls Road area around 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

"Officers accompanied by a police dog handler searched the area and located a man, aged in his 30s, in the grounds of the property.

"He was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody."

“This arrest was made thanks to a concerned member of the community promptly reporting the incident to us, and I would encourage anyone noticing any suspicious activity in their area to do likewise.

Helping the elderly

Sgt McCartney added: "We’d also like to remind everyone to protect their property and belongings by ensuring that all houses, sheds and garages are secured, particularly during the hours of darkness.

"For advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101. Report any suspicious activity or concerns to 101 and in the case of an emergency please call 999.”