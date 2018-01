A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire in the Finaghy area of Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Parts of the house were believed to be burnt out at Killard Place in the Benmore estate.

A 32-year-old man and a woman in her 60s were rescued from the house after 2.30am.

Police later confirmed that a 32-year-old man had been arrested.