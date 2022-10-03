In a statement the PSNI say that detectives are appealing for information following a suspicious fire in the Church Street area of Belfast this morning, Monday 3rd October.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a building at around 5.40am this morning.

"Officers are currently still at the scene, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

"The fire is currently being treated as suspected arson at this time and we have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

"A number of diversions are still in place for motorists and we would advise the public to avoid the area where possible.

"Enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 197 03/10/22. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Earlier the fire is at the Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street created motorist havoc with the public advised to expect delays in the Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and York Street areas.

More than 50 fire fighters tackled the large fire in Belfast city centre.

A later Tweet from TrafficwatchNI added: “#Belfast city centre - fire in Cathedral Quarter continues - York St now closed to traffic at Jct Great Patrick St / Frederick St - motorists & pedestrians advised to avoid the area – @NIFRSOFFICIAL attending (08:42)”

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “NIFRS have been called to reports of a fire in a building at Old Cathedral Building, Belfast at 5.37am on Monday October 3. Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, where more than 50 personnel have been involved in the operation at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street since the early hour of the morning. Picture date: Monday October 3, 2022.

A Tweet from The Deers Head said: “Devastated for our neighbours in the Cathedral Building on Donegal Street this morning. An iconic building full of great businesses on a neglected street is not what the area needs or deserves. Hope everyone is ok.”

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte told of his concern about the extensive fire this morning.

“The fire at the Old Cathedral Building has caused significant disruption in Belfast on Monday morning as firefighters tackle the blaze,” he said. “My thoughts are with the many businesses and organisations who use office space in the building and those in the surrounding area who have been impacted by the fire.

“I visited the site of the fire on Monday morning to offer my support to those affected and to establish if any help was needed in the interim. Understandably those who use this space are very distressed and temporary accommodation is available for businesses at the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“This is one of the most historic parts of our city centre and it’s devastating to see this building damaged as a result of this blaze. There has been much discussion about the need to revive this part of our city in recent months and this is the last thing the area needs.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the work of the fire service who have been working tirelessly at the scene from the early hours of Monday morning. The council will work with all those who were based at the building to find emergency accommodation as soon as possible and to address the fallout from this fire.”

The building that was burned hosts a number of small creative businesses.

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, which has offices in the building, said: “It was just heart breaking as I watched people’s studios go. One man owns a violin making studio – it was gone. There are illustrators in there that have artwork.

“We can see that our offices are probably going to have significant water and smoke damage. All five of my staff are working from home today.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the fire in the Old Cathedral Building will be a blow for the many local, independent businesses and creatives and artists in the area.

John Finucane said:

“News that a fire has broken out in the Old Cathedral Building will be a blow for the many local, independent businesses and creatives and artists located in Cathedral Buildings.

“The fire has caused disruption to the area and businesses, while firefighters assess the safety of the building.

“Emergency services are at the scene and responding and I would urge the public to be cautious and to assist the emergency services in whatever way possible."

Socialist councillor for People Before Profit Fiona Ferguson added: “Devastating morning for residents, businesses and groups impacted by the Cathedral Quarter fire.

I've have raised the issue with the Chief Executive of Belfast City Council to see what urgent support can be provided.”

A Tweet from TrafficwatchNI after 1pm said: “#Belfast city centre - Royal Avenue / York Street has now been reopened to traffic following a building fire earlier this morning. However Donegall Street towards St Annes Cathedral remains closed with @NIFRSOFFICIAL still attending incident”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd October 2022 The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Fire engine