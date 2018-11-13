Man arrested in connection with paramilitary-style attack

A 48-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary style attack in the Turf Lodge area of Belfast.

He was arrested earlier today on suspicion of carrying out a paramilitary style attack in the Turf Lodge area of West Belfast on 28th September.

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown said: “As part of our investigations into ongoing dissident republican activity we arrested a 48-year-old man earlier today.

"This arrest is in connection to a vicious paramilitary style attack on a man in the Turf Lodge area on 28 September which we believe was carried out on behalf of ANP.

“Despite claims from the groups responsible for carrying out these paramilitary style attacks that they are protecting their communities, they are only ever about people cementing control over their communities.

"The thugs carrying out these brutal attacks give no thought to the psychological damage that they cause to people witnessing these attacks."

He appealed for anyone who saw the assault or who may have information which may assist our investigation to come forward.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in a small hatchback vehicle which was seen in the area on the night of the attack at around 11pm," he added.

"Detectives can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1472 28/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”