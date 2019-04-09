Man arrested in Jim Donegan murder investigation this morning

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Jim Donegan.

This is the sixth arrest in the investigation. To date no one has been charged.

Jim Donegan

The man was arrested in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast, earlier today.

Jim Donegan was gunned down on the Glen Road, Belfast on the 4th December 2018 as he waited for his son getting out of school.

A PSNI spokesman said the man was today arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jim and on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation.

He is currently in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.