Man arrested in Jim Donegan murder probe released unconditionally

A 32-year-old man arrested earlier today by PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Jim Donegan has been released.

The man’s arrest was the sixth in the investigation. To date no one has been charged.

Jim Donegan

The man was arrested in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast this morning and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A PSNI spokesman said he has since been “released unconditionally”.

Jim Donegan was gunned down on the Glen Road, Belfast on the 4th December 2018 as he waited for his son getting out of school.

Police believe the INLA was responsible for the brutal murder.