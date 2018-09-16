Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder probe

A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in which a man sustained a gun-shot wound to the abdomen in the north Belfast area, yesterday morning.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “A 23 year old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.



“A man in his 20s was found in the New Lodge road area in the early hours of yesterday and was treated at the scene for a gun-shot wound and facial injuries, before being transferred by NIAS to hospital.



“Although we are not treating this incident as a paramilitary-style attack, we are appealing to anyone who was in the area, around 1.30am yesterday morning and saw what happened, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 94 of 15/9/18.



“The man remains in hospital and is being treated for his injuries. His condition is described as stable.”