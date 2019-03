Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick’s Day conducted a search at a house in Moneymore yesterday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

A PSNI spokesman today said; "A 52-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply."