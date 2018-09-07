Man arrested over fatal shooting of grandfather at boxing club

A man has been arrested following the fatal shooting of a grandfather at an Irish boxing club founded by the father of Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor.

Bobby Messett, 50, died after a shooting at Bray Boxing Club, Co Wicklow, in June.

Two other men were injured in the incident, including Pete Taylor, whose boxing champion daughter Katie shot to fame at the London 2012 Olympics.

The suspect, aged in his 30s, was taken into custody on Thursday night. He is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station.

Mr Messett was a father of three and had three grandchildren.

The self-employed painter and decorator from Co Wicklow was a member of the boxing club.