Man arrested under Terrorism Act in Belfast

A 39-year-old man was yesterday arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch.

He was arrested following the search of a property in the Mill Avenue area of Ligoniel in connection with a viable pipe bomb that was discovered during a security alert in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast on Monday, 6th November, 2017.



Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said a number of items were seized during yesterday’s search and taken away for forensic examination.



The man was later released unconditionally.