Man beaten around face and head with bolt cutters during aggravated burglary

A young man was taken to hospital after being beaten around his head and face with bolt cutters during an aggravated burglary at his home.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of an aggravated burglary in the Cregagh road area of east Belfast around 7.10am today.

Bolt cutters

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “The occupant of the flat, a man in his 20s, was beaten around the face and head with a pair of bolt cutters before the men left with a sum of cash and a mobile phone.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment."

Three men - aged 25 - years, 28 - years and 30-years were later arrested in the west Belfast area on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

They are currently in custody, helping police with their inquiries.

Sgt McCallum added: "“Police are trying to trace the movements of a silver Ford Mondeo car and we would like to hear from anyone who saw this model of car in the Greenway area of the Cregagh road around 7am this morning.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed a road traffic collision in the same area around 7.15am involving a similar model of car or anyone who saw a silver Ford Mondeo being driven erratically in the Belfast area.

“Please contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 149 of 3/12/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.