Man brutally assaulted during aggravated burglary in east Belfast

A man had his glasses smashed into his face and was kicked in the chest during a brutal burglary in east Belfast on Friday evening.

Police say the assault was so vicious that the victim may have been left with life-changing injuries.

The detective leading the investigation said the incident took place at Gibson Park Gardens at around 8.30pm.

“When the homeowner opened the door, two armed men forced their way into the property,” he said.

“They punched the man and assaulted him around the head with a pistol before attempting to place cable ties on his wrists. He sustained a number of facial injuries, including one black eye.

“He had deep cuts close to his other eye where his glasses were smashed into his face and he was also kicked in the chest.”

Police say the two men ransacked several rooms in the house and left with a number of items and a sum of cash. The victim, who lost quite a lot of blood in the attack, managed to flee the scene while the two men were still in the house and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the two attackers is described as being 6’ tall, with a shaved head and wearing a hi-vis coat. The other was slightly taller with short, ginger hair.

“This was a brutal, vicious attack that could leave the victim with life-changing injuries,” said the police. “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw two men acting suspiciously to get in touch with detectives as soon as possible on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1254 of 7/12/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.