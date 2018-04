A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in court charged with theft and criminal damage after the theft of a defrillator.

He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 1 May.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The defibrillator was stolen from outside a shop in the Greystone Road area of Antrim on Sunday, 8 April.