A 27-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary, possession of a class B controlled drug and theft of a vehicle. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning, Wednesday, January 9.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It’s understood the charges are in relation to reports of burglaries at properties in Portadown during the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, January 8).