Police have charged a 27-year-old-man with a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to remain where accident occurred causing damage.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 20 February.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges are in connection with a road traffic collision in Waringstown on Sunday (28 January) in which a van crashed into a property on Clare Road.