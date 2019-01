A 55-year-old man has been charged with controlling prostitution for gain and trafficking within the UK for purposes of exploitation.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Thursday 24 January.

It is understood the charges follow the arrest of the man in London on Monday 21 January by detectives from PSNI’s Modern Slavery Human Trafficking Unit.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.