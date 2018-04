A 19-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences after an incident in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday April 15.

He has been charged with offences including dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, 11 May.

A PSNI spokesman said that as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.