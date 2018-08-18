Man charged with drugs offences

A 46-year-old male was charged with a number of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday, August 18).

It follows the seizure of more than £20,000 of suspected cocaine and pregabalin/lyrica tablets during searches in the Glencairn area on Friday.

A 51-year-old female was also charged with drugs offences and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates court on 13 September.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The male who appeared in court earlier was remanded into custody.