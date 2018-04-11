Man charged with sex acts with teenage nephew

A Co Antrim man is facing charges of sex acts with his teenage nephew and installing recording equipment for voyeurism, it has emerged.

The 54-year-old is also accused of multiple sexual assaults and making indecent photographs of the boy.

The defendant, who cannot be named to protect his alleged victim’s identity, now faces a total of 26 charges.

He was expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a hearing to determine if he is to stand trial.

But the preliminary enquiry has instead been adjourned to next month.

The alleged offences cover a five-and-a-half-year period from February 2011 to July 2016.

They include seven counts of sexual assault and three charges of sexual activity with a child family member.

His nephew was allegedly abused up to the age of 17, according to the charge sheet.

It is also claimed the man twice installed equipment or adapted a structure to record another person in a private act for sexual gratification.

Further allegations involve five counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, namely his nephew, and having indecent images.

Two other charges relate to possessing an extreme pornographic image and a prohibited image of a child.

At previous hearings the prosecution had indicated attempts to establish the alleged victim’s exact age at the time of the photographs were continuing.

With the accused on continuing bail, the Courts Service confirmed the case has now been relisted for preliminary ebquiry in early May.