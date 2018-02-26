Man critically ill after being shot in the head

A man is in intensive care after being shot in the head in a gangland-style attack.

The 36-year-old was targeted in the Moatview Gardens area of Coolock, north Dublin, after 8pm on Sunday night.

Gardai said he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he is said to be critically ill.

The injured man, understood to be a father-of-two, was found at the front of the house.

A number of gunshots were reportedly fired in the attack.

Superintendent Gerard Donnelly appealed for witnesses or anyone who was in the Moatview area between 7pm and 8.30pm on Sunday evening or anyone who noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

He said detectives had yet to establish a clear motive for the gun attack.

House to house inquiries are being carried out in the Priorswood area.

The scene of the shooting remained sealed off with forensic examinations taking place.