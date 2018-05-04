Man dead after farming incident

A man has died after suffering what are believed to have been crush-type injuries in an incident at a farm in Co Down.

It is understood it unfolded today sometime before 10.30am in the Kinallen Road area of Katesbridge.

The PSNI were called to the scene.

However, it is understood nobody was arrested.

They said simply that they had “attended a sudden death at a farm”.

They added that the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, but they could not be reached at time of writing.

SDLP councillor for the Banbridge area Seamus Doyle, who lives about a mile-and-a-half from the scene, said he had heard that the victim was a young man from the south Armagh area, and that he had died during some kind of building work.

