Sergeant Green from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 7.25pm on Tuesday evening, 5th March of a collision involving a white BMW 320 and blue Scania lorry.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

“The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is ongoing.

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1675 05/03/24.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has offered his condolences to the family of the man killed on the A5 on Tuesday evening.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “I’d like to offer my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the young man who tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening.

"This is the worst possible news to wake up to and my thoughts and prayers are with them as they come to terms with this loss.

"The local community will also be reeling at the loss of yet another young life on this road, but I know they will do everything they can to support those affected.

“This is another terrible reminder of the urgent need to upgrade the A5 road.

Road closed

"Nearly 50 people have lost their lives on this road in recent years and today another family have been plunged into unimaginable grief.

" There can be no more delays, no more objections, this road upgrade must be delivered to keep everyone in this area and everyone who travels on this road safe.

“My thoughts are also with the emergency services who responded to this incident and who work hard every day to keep people safe in our communities.