Man dies after being crushed by car

A man has died after being crushed by a car he was working on in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI and the Ambulance Service were on the scene of the incident at Cadogan Park, a residential area which sits between the Malone Road and the Lisburn Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said the sudden death is “not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an incident in the Malone Road area of Belfast.

“The call was received at 15:28 and NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one Emergency Ambulance crew to the incident. No one was transported from the scene.”

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons said: “Cadogan Park is a very quiet and settled street and this will no doubt send a real shock to the neighbours. My thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones.”