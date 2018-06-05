Man dies after boxing club shooting

One man, aged 30, has died in an early morning shooting at a boxing club in Bray, Co Wicklow, which left two other men injured, gardai have said.

Gardai said the three men had sustained serious injuries in the attack in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Garda activity at Bray Boxing Cub, Co Wicklow, where three people sustained serious injuries this morning after being shot

The shooting happened at about 6.55am on Tuesday at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour area of the town.

A suspect fled the scene in a silver van.

Gardai said the vehicle was white or silver and was possibly a Ford with UK number plates.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.