Man dies after car collides with wall

A man in his 50s has died following a road collision in Co Clare.

The man, who was driving alone, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a wall.

The incident happened at Castlefergus, Quin, at approximately 9.15pm on Sunday.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for a post mortem examination.

The stretch of road where the incident happened is closed for examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators. The local coroner has been notified.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Ennis garda station on 065 6848106, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.