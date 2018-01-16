Man dies after car hits wall

Police can confirm a 27-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Springvale Road and Ballyatwood Road, Ballywalter last night, Monday 15th January.

Constable Michael McNee said: “The collision occurred at around 11:30pm last night when a silver coloured Peugot 206 left the road and collided with a wall."

Constable McNee said the road was closed for a time following the collision, but has since re-opened.



Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1285 of 15/01/18.