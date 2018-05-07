Man dies after collapsing at Belfast City Marathon

A man in his 50s has died after collapsing during the Belfast City Marathon.

The event organisers said senior management went to visit the man’s family in hospital earlier today, to “pass on their condolences”.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Marathon added: “We wish for everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this sad time.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a male participant in today’s Belfast Marathon has died after collapsing during the race. A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“The man was aged in his 50s.”

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 9:55 am to report that a male runner in the Belfast marathon had collapsed at Sydenham Bypass.

"NIAS were on scene within four minutes having despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an A&E crew.

"The patient was assessed and, following initial treatment at the scene, he was brought by ambulance to RVH."