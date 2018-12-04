Man dies after crashing into empty house

A man has died after the van he was in crashed into a vacant house near Ballybofey in Co Donegal.

The collision happened on the N15 at Cashelnaveen at around 11.15pm last night.

The man, who was the only occupant of the van, was pronounced dead on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision that occurred on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, on 3/12/18 at approximately 11:15pm.

“A man in his late 20s, the sole occupant of a van, collided with a vacant house. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The remains have been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

“The road currently remains closed for a Garda Technical Examination and diversions are in place.”

The spokesperson added: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10:30pm and 11:30pm on 3rd December 2018 to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100.”