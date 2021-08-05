Linden Foods, Dungannon.

The incident occurred at meat processing business, Linden Foods, in Dungannon.

"Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating an incident in which a man has died at commercial premises in the Eskragh Road area of Dungannon earlier today," said a PSNI spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) said: "HSENI is aware of an incident in the Dungannon area and inspectors are attending the scene."