Man dies after nightclub stabbing

A man, 23, has been stabbed to death in a nightclub in Co Clare, gardai have said.

Another man, 22, has been taken to hospital for treatment following the violent attack in the early hours of Sunday morning at the popular night spot in Shannon.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 19 year-old man was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident and was taken to Shannon Garda station for questioning.

Gardai said an incident took place between a number of males at around 2am at the Knights Night Club, Tullyvarraga, Shannon.

Two men were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick.

One man was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital a short time later.

A post mortem is due to take place on Sunday in the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai in Shannon are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights Night Club on Saturday night.