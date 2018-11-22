Man dies after serious bus collision which closed Belfast road

A man has died after a serious road traffic collision this morning on the Antrim Road in Belfast.

Earlier it had been closed in both directions and two nearby schools were closed.

The scene of the collision

Schools closed after Antrim Road collision

Inspector Robert McMurran said: “A man has died as a result of the incident. A sudden death investigation is underway. There are no further details.”

Earlier a Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm a route 1J Metro bus was involved in a serious Road Traffic Incident at Grays Lane on the Antrim Road at 6.25am this morning.

“A man has been taken to hospital.

“Emergency services and the PSNI attended the scene.

“We are investigating and are assisting the PSNI with their inquiries.”