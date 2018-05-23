Man dies after stabbing

A 33-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Caherciveen, Co Kerry.

Gardai said the incident happened at Fertha Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man received serious stab wounds at about 4.35am and was taken to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later and is being detained at Killarney Garda Station.

A post-mortem is expected to take place and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardai said the scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

An appeal has been made for anyone with information about the incident to contact gardai in Caherciveen.